SIG Plc (SHI.L), a British speciality building products supplier, said it anticipated trading conditions in 2015 to remain variable, with progress likely to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

The company, which operates in the UK and mainland Europe, expects uncertainty to remain in mainland Europe, with no indication of any improvement in either the French or German construction markets.

SIG reported a 2.5 percent increase in group revenue from continuing operations at 2.6 billion pounds ($3.94 billion), and said it expected underlying pretax profit for 2014 to be slightly ahead of market estimates.

(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)