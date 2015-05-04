Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
ZURICH The Swiss financial regulator on Monday denied an appeal by investors including Bill Gates over a proposed 2.75 billion Swiss franc (£1.94 billion) takeover of Swiss firm Sika SIK.VX by French rival Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA).
The foundation of the wealthy Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) chairman and his wife Melinda as well as Cascade Investment had sought to force the French firm to buy out minority shareholders in Sika, which is controlled by the Burkard-Schenker family.
Swiss financial overseer FINMA said it backed an April decision by Switzerland's takeover board that Saint-Gobain is not required to make an offer to the Baar-based chemicals firm's minority shareholders.
FINMA's decision makes it unlikely that minority shareholders will receive an offer from Saint-Gobain, which can control Sika without a majority of shares because it is proposing to buy the Burkard-Schenker family's stock, which has more voting rights.
A lengthy court and regulatory battle for control of Sika looms because its management and much of its board are seeking to block the sale to Saint-Gobain.
The family owns just over 16 percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the company's voting rights.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.