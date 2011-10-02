Gene Simmons of the band Kiss and actress Shannon Tweed arrive at the Blu-ray disc launch party for the 1983 classic film ''Scarface'' in Los Angeles, California August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES Kiss frontman Gene Simmons and his girlfriend of 28 years, the actress and former Playmate Shannon Tweed, were married this weekend before 400 guests.

The outdoor evening ceremony on Saturday at the Beverly Hills Hotel is the latest celebrity nuptials to have a second life as a television event. It is scheduled for an October 18 episode as part of the new season of A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels," a reality series that has chronicled the pair's unconventional relationship since 2006.

The Israeli-born Simmons, 62, and the Canadian-born Tweed exchanged vows they wrote themselves, People magazine reported. Guests included Hugh Hefner, Bill Maher and Simmons' fellow Kiss members, with band guitarist Paul Stanley a member of the wedding party.

Tweed, 54, walked down the aisle in an ivory Priscilla of Boston gown and, according to TMZ, wore $2.5 million (1.6 million pounds) of diamonds -- in addition to her engagement ring -- for the first dance of the evening.

The couple's daughter, Sophie, 19, served as maid of honour and son Nick, 22, created the illustration for the wedding invitation.

Simmons plays bass guitar and sings in Kiss, which had hits with the songs "Detroit Rock City" and "Rock and Roll All Night."

Tweed appeared in Playboy magazine in the 1980s and had a number of starring roles in low-budget thrillers and adventure movies such as "Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death" and "Scorned."

Simmons proposed to Tweed in Belize, in a moment that was captured by cameras for their A&E reality show.

