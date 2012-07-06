Judge Simon Cowell poses for photographers following a news conference for the television show ''The X Factor'' held in Los Angeles December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LONDON A 30-year-old woman admitted to a court on Friday that she smashed a window at music impresario Simon Cowell's London home in March with a broken brick.

Leanne Zaloumis pleaded not guilty to two other counts of affray and burglary at Isleworth Crown Court in west London, where she was granted bail.

But the court also told her that she must not attempt to contact the "X Factor" and "Britain's Got Talent" judge or go within 300 yards (metres) of his property in the upmarket Holland Park area, the Press Association (PA) reported.

Cowell, 52, was watching television in his bedroom when he heard a "loud bang" from his bathroom on the evening of March 24.

Zaloumis was taken to Notthing Hill police station after being found inside a walk-in-wardrobe at the house, a previous hearing was told.

She was also accused of shouting at Cowell and hurling items at his bathroom window while standing on a roof outside.

Judge John Denniss did not sentence Zaloumis because of administrative delays, but granted conditional bail because she has already served around three months in custody.

As well as banning her from contacting Cowell, he told her she must stay at her home address, remain inside between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and wear an electronic tag, the PA said.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)