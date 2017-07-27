FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Singapore Airlines first-quarter profit rises 45.6 percent on higher revenue
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 27, 2017 / 10:35 AM / in a day

Singapore Airlines first-quarter profit rises 45.6 percent on higher revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Formula One - F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay, Singapore- 18/9/16 Singapore Airlines stewardesses wait for drivers during drivers parade ahead of the race.Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI) on Thursday reported a 45.6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, with revenue rising as it filled a higher proportion of seats.

The carrier, which is seen as a barometer of the Asian airline industry, made S$281 million (157.43 million pounds)in the three months ended June 30, up S$88 million from a year before.

After reporting a surprise fourth-quarter loss in May, Singapore Airlines announced it would undertake a strategic review to cut costs as it battles intense competition that has slashed ticket prices.

Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.