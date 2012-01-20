A tourist poses for a photo in front of the Merlion, a mascot of Singapore, and the financial district skyline in Singapore July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

SINGAPORE Passenger traffic at Singapore's Changi Airport jumped 11.4 percent in December and hit a record in 2011, boosted by increased travel within the Asia-Pacific region, the Southeast Asian city-state's airport operator said.

"December 2011 was Changi Airport's busiest month ever with 4.53 million passenger movements," Changi Airport Group said in a statement on Friday.

A prime destination mainly for bankers and businessmen, Singapore has been drawing tourists with a slew of new attractions, the most popular being two casino-complexes built at a cost of more than $10 billion.

The two casinos and their related attractions represent the new face of a city that wants to transform itself from regional trade and financial centre into a place for both work and play and emerge as Asia's Monte Carlo.

For the whole of 2011, Changi Airport handled 46.5 million passengers, up 10.7 percent from a year ago. Low-cost carriers accounted for one in four passengers last year, up from one in five in 2010.

The tiny city-state, has near-zero crime and sparkling clean streets but also flogging, the death penalty, and a ban on chewing gum.

Changi Airport is one of Asia's largest air hubs, connecting Singapore to 210 cities in 60 countries. The airport serves more than 100 airlines and is a base for several carriers including Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), Tiger Airways TAHL.SI and Qantas' (QAN.AX) JetStar Asia.

Changi Airport handled 167,000 tonnes of cargo last month, an increase of 6.9 percent from a year ago. The volume of cargo handled was the highest in three years, Changi Airport said.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)