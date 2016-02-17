SINGAPORE Philippine Airlines (PAL) is securing 12 wide-body Airbus (AIR.PA) jets worth about $3.7 billion at list prices as it aims to operate non-stop flights from Manila to U.S. destinations. PAL will start taking delivery of the Airbus A350-900 jets in two years, Jamie Bautista, PAL's president, and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus president, told a news conference at the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday.