SINGAPORE Pratt & Whitney engines on Airbus's A320neo planes have a lot of problems, the CEO of Qatar Airways said on Tuesday, adding the airline may cancel order for engines if the problems are not resolved.

Qatar Airways had set a deadline of a matter of months for Pratt to resolve the problems, CEO Akbar al-Baker said at the Singapore Airshow.

