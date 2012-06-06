SINGAPORE The former head of Singapore's civil defence force was on Wednesday charged with accepting sex for favours in the most serious corruption case involving senior government officials in almost 20 years.

Former Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) chief Peter Lim "is accused of having corruptly obtained sexual gratification from two female vendors and one potential female vendor to the SCDF on 10 occasions between May 2010 and November 2011," said a spokesman for the city-state's anti-corruption agency.

Lim's is the most serious corruption case involving a senior official in Singapore - which prides itself on its reputation for transparency and good governance - since 1993, when Yeo Seng Teck, at the time the chief executive of the Trade Development Board, was investigated for offences dating back to 1988.

In February, the Singapore authorities replaced Lim, along with Central Narcotics Bureau director Ng Boon Gay, saying the two men were being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

According to the Straits Times newspaper's website, Lim, who is 51, appeared in court alone earlier on Wednesday. The report did not say whether Lim had entered a plea.

The case against him involved accepting sexual favours in return for information technology-related contracts.

