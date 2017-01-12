May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
SINGAPORE Singapore has deported eight Indonesians due to security concerns, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday, as the island nation heightens its alert against potential Islamist militants.
The Indonesians, aged between 16 and 37, were deported on Tuesday after Singapore authorities found that one of them possessed images of Islamic State fighters and of a shoe bomb, the ministry said.
The eight were deported to Malaysia, the ministry said. It was not immediately clear why they were sent to Malaysia and the ministry was not immediately available for comment.
In December, Singapore said that it had deported the majority of about 70 foreigners it had investigated for suspected radicalism in the past two years, although none planned to carry out attacks in the city state.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Nick Macfie)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.