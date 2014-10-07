SINGAPORE Singapore will announce the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy decision and release advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the third quarter on Oct. 14.

The third quarter advance GDP will be released at 8 a.m. (0100 a.m. BST) on Oct. 14, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) website showed its monetary policy statement would be released at the same time.

Most economists expect the MAS to maintain its policy of allowing a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar to guard against inflationary pressures, as core inflation has remained elevated, reflecting wage cost pressures from a tight labour market.

