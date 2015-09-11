SINGAPORE Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) looked to be making a strong showing in an election on Friday, according to samples of votes taken in more than two dozen constituencies and released by the Elections Department.

The PAP, which has ruled since Singapore's independence in 1965, was always expected to win the election but opposition parties, contesting in all seats for the first time, had hoped to win enough votes to challenge its domination of politics.

The vote samples showed no surprising gains by the opposition. The official results for all 89 seats in parliament are due in the early hours of Saturday.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Anshuman Daga and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Robert Birsel)