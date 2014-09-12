Actress Nicole Kidman is escorted by her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, as she arrives at the 2005 Palm Springs Film Festival Gala dinner in Palm Springs, California in this January 8, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

SINGAPORE The father of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has died in Singapore and police said on Friday they were investigating his "unnatural death".

Tony Kidman, a clinic psychologist at the University of Technology, Sydney, was visiting the movie star's sister, Antonia, who lives in Singapore, media said.

Police said they were informed that a man in his 80s had died in hospital.

"Police are investigating the unnatural death," a spokesman said. He declined to give details, but the term "unnatural death" in Singapore often refers to falls or other accidents.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of Dr Tony Kidman's sudden passing. During his 43 years at the University of Technology, Sydney, Tony has contributed greatly – as a colleague, as a researcher, and as a health practitioner," Vice-Chancellor Professor Attila Brungs said in a statement.

"Tony will be missed by all at UTS. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Nicole Kidman was born in Hawaii and brought up in Australia. She is the star of such movies as "Moulin Rouge" and "Cold Mountain" and won her Best Actress Oscar in 2003 playing Virginia Woolf in "The Hours".

(Reporting By Theodora D'cruz; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Nick Macfie)