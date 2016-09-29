A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

SINGAPORE Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has declared force majeure on base chemicals from its ethylene cracker at its Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore on Thursday, following an outage the day before, a company spokeswoman said.

"We had to initiate a shutdown of the ethylene cracker complex at the Pulau Bukom manufacturing site for unplanned maintenance work to repair a compressor, and recovery efforts are underway," said the spokeswoman.

"As a result, we have declared force majeure on our ability to supply base chemicals customers on 29 September 2016."

The Bukom site, Shell's largest wholly owned plant, has a 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a steam cracker that produces more than 900,000 tonnes of ethylene per year.

