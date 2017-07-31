FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Shell contains leak at Singapore refining-petrochemical site - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a garage in Glasgow, Scotland, February 3, 2005.Jeff J Mitchell/File Photo.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has contained a leak at its Pulau Bukom refining and petrochemical complex in Singapore, and operations have not been affected, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The small leak occurred on Friday, the spokeswoman said, without revealing further details on the affected unit.

The Bukom site, Shell's largest wholly-owned plant, has a 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a steam cracker that produces more than 900,000 tonnes of ethylene a year.

Shell also reported a leak at one of the units at the Bukom site in January this year. It is not clear if the incidents are related.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue

