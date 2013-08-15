South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
SINGAPORE Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Thursday it will increase its effective interest in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd to 32.34 percent from 30.76 percent, paying around S$383.6 million (£193.9 million) .
SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunication operator, said it had agreed to buy 788,538 shares, or 3.62 percent, of Bharti Telecom Ltd. Bharti Telecom holds approximately 43.57 percent of Bharti Airtel.
"The acquisition would allow SingTel to increase its effective stake in BAL (Bharti Airtel), and is in line with SingTel's strategic focus on maximising the value of its existing businesses, which includes reviewing opportunities to increase shareholdings in existing associates," the Singapore firm said.
SingTel reported on Wednesday a 7 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, but warned of falling revenue due to the weakening Australian dollar.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.