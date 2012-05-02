MOSCOW Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) (AFKS.MM) has mandated banks to arrange a series of international investor meetings from May 2, which might end in a Eurobond sale, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sistema, which owns Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS (MBT.N) MTSI.MM and mid-sized crude producer Bashneft (BANE.MM), has mandated Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital, one of the sources said.

Sistema, which has no Eurobond issues outstanding and currently has 58.5 billion roubles $2 billion (1 billion pounds) in four domestic bonds, declined to comment.

A new dollar deal, subject to market conditions, will add to over $17 billion already raised by Russian borrowers via Eurobonds in 2012 - more than half of the total issued in the whole of last year - as investors are still hungry for Russian risk after March's sovereign $7-billion debt offer.

The cost of insuring Russia's debt against default for five years is trading at 186.17 basis points on Wednesday, according to Markit, down from over 220 bps in February as opposition protests unsettled investors.

Current Russian 5-year CDS prices are also lower than the iTraxx SovX CEEMEA index, which includes such countries as Ukraine and Hungary, and now trades at 275.67 bps, showing investors' relative preference for Russian risk and justifying local Eurobond offerings' boom.

StarMine implied rating for Sistema, co-owned by its billionaire chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, stood at 'BB+' on Wednesday, higher than its corporate credit ratings by Fitch and Standard & Poor's set at 'BB-' and 'BB', respectively.

The StarMine rating does not take government's or shareholder's support into consideration and is indicating that the company might be soon upgraded by the top rating agencies.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)