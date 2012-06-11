Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
SVB Financial Group's (SIVB.O) banking unit Silicon Valley Bank said it would open its first international branch in London, as the lender looks to tap into the technology startup sector in the United Kingdom.
The international expansion, which comes at a time when other lenders are closing branches and facing contracting margins, highlights the bank's strategy of focusing on the needs of entrepreneurs and the venture capital industry.
The bank, which has been offering financing solutions in the UK since 2004 through an affiliate, already counts chipmaker Icera, music service Shazam and venture capital firms Index Ventures and Balderton Capital among its clients in the UK.
The new branch will offer current and deposit accounts, loans, cash management services, trade finance and foreign exchange to startups in the country, Silicon Valley Bank said in a statement.
Silicon Valley Bank also has offices in Israel, India and is expected to open a joint venture bank in China with Shanghai Pundong Development Bank Co (600000.SS).
Shares of the bank closed at $56.75 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.