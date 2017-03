SEOUL South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd (034730.KS) said on Friday it planned to buy 871.2 billion won (482 million pounds) worth of its own shares during trading.

The holding company of South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, will buy a total of 3.52 million shares in order to stabilise its stock price and boost shareholder value, it said in a regulatory filing.

