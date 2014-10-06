SEOUL Shares in SK Hynix fell sharply in early trade on Monday after memory chip rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will invest nearly $15 billion (9.39 billion pounds) in a new semiconductor production facility in South Korea.

Samsung said construction of the facility will be completed by the second half of 2017. The firm said the facility could produce logic or memory chips at the facility but did not give exact details on the production capacity.

SK Hynix shares were trading down 6.9 percent as of 0142 GMT (02:42 a.m. BST).

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)