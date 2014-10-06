Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
SEOUL Shares in SK Hynix fell sharply in early trade on Monday after memory chip rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will invest nearly $15 billion (9.39 billion pounds) in a new semiconductor production facility in South Korea.
Samsung said construction of the facility will be completed by the second half of 2017. The firm said the facility could produce logic or memory chips at the facility but did not give exact details on the production capacity.
SK Hynix shares were trading down 6.9 percent as of 0142 GMT (02:42 a.m. BST).
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.