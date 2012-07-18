STOCKHOLM SKF (SKFb.ST), the world's biggest bearings maker and a bellwether of manufacturing, said it would cut production as an economic slowdown gripping southern Europe had started spreading to bigger markets like Germany.

The Swedish group, whose bearings are used in products from jets to dishwashers, forecast flat demand for the third quarter of its financial year and continued market uncertainty.

"It (demand) is expected to be slightly lower in Europe, relatively unchanged in Asia and North America and higher in Latin America," the company said on Wednesday, adding manufacturing would be slightly lower in the third quarter from the second.

SKF sent shockwaves through the industrial sector last month when it warned of slowing demand in western Europe and Asia.

Second-quarter operating earnings fell to 2.05 billion Swedish crowns ($293 million) from 2.62 billion in the same period last year and against a mean forecast of 2.08 billion in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts.

SKF and sector peers are under investigation by authorities in Europe, the United States and South Korea for possible anti-trust violations and the Swedish company said it was likely it would be fined by the European Commission.

The fine was likely to "materially affect" its results and cash flow though it was too early to assess the scope of the hit or the timing of it, SKF added.

