Ski Jumping - 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament final round - Bischofshofen, Austria - 06/01/2017 - Poland's Kamil Stoch, compatriot Piotr Zyla and Norway's Daniel Andre Tande pose on the podium after the final stage of the 65th four-hills tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria Poland's double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch claimed the prestigious Four hills ski jumping tournament on Friday after winning the final stage in Austria.

Stoch jumped 138.5 metres to secure victory after Norway's Daniel Andre Tande, the overnight leader and winner of the last two events in Germany and Austria, misjudged his final jump and landed awkwardly to fall down the standings.

Stoch's compatriot Piotr Zyla claimed second in the standings after a third place finish in Friday's jump with Tande making do with third overall.

The 65th running of the event features jumps taking place in four locations in Germany and Austria each year.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)