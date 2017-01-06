Ecclestone can still play a role in F1, says new boss
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria Poland's double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch claimed the prestigious Four hills ski jumping tournament on Friday after winning the final stage in Austria.
Stoch jumped 138.5 metres to secure victory after Norway's Daniel Andre Tande, the overnight leader and winner of the last two events in Germany and Austria, misjudged his final jump and landed awkwardly to fall down the standings.
Stoch's compatriot Piotr Zyla claimed second in the standings after a third place finish in Friday's jump with Tande making do with third overall.
The 65th running of the event features jumps taking place in four locations in Germany and Austria each year.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.