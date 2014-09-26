Injured Henderson 'no chance' for England's March matches
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.
VIENNA Austrian three-times Olympic ski jump champion Thomas Morgenstern is retiring as of Friday after severely injuring himself in a fall earlier this year, he announced at a news conference.
Morgenstern, 27, won two Olympic titles in the individual and team large hill event in Turin in 2006 and a team large hill gold in Vancouver in 2010, as well as many other titles.
After a first ski jumping accident in December, Morgenstern in January sustained a serious head injury and a damaged lung after a fall in training. He went on to take part in the Sochi Winter Olympic games, but now said he would finish his career.
"We did everything this summer to get my career back on track, to go where I wanted to go. I just didn't manage to get there," Morgenstern said in Salzburg.
"If you're sitting up there thinking: Now the (ski) binding could snap, that was the deciding factor," he said, adding he would focus more on his private life.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Justin Palmer)
Liverpool kept their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League on course as Emre Can thundered home a second-half winner to complete a hard-earned 2-1 comeback win over Burnley at a relieved Anfield on Sunday.
BARCELONA Barcelona slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday and lost top spot in La Liga to Real Madrid, who recovered to beat Real Betis 2-1 thanks to a header by the irrepressible Sergio Ramos.