James Murdoch, chief executive of News Corporation International, poses during a conference on press and institutions at La Bagniaia di Siena, central Italy, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A leading shareholder at British Sky Broadcasting has called for James Murdoch to resign as its chairman as investor concerns increase in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal at News International, the Financial Times reported.

The FT quoted Peter Langerman, president and chief executive of Mutual Series, an investment team within Franklin Templeton Investments, as saying, "While we acknowledge the track record of Mr. Murdoch, we think that at this point an independent chairman would be advisable."

He did not say if Murdoch should leave the board, according to the report.

The satellite broadcaster's annual meeting is scheduled for November 29.

James Murdoch is chairman of News Corp's British newspaper arm and BSkyB. News Corp, which owns 39.1 percent of BSkyB, was forced to give up its bid to buy the rest of BSkyB because of the scandal.

The FT reported that two other top 15 shareholders were calling on the board to replace James Murdoch as chairman with someone independent of News Corp, but to leave him as a non-executive director.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)