ROME Italian antitrust authorities have extended an investigation against Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia over alleged abuse of market position in securing football broadcast rights to include the UEFA Champions League competition.

In its weekly bulletin issued on Tuesday, the antitrust authority said the Champions League probe would be added to an investigation into Sky Italia opened in November over the acquisition of rights to the football World Cup.

The investigation was based on findings presented in May by Italy's largest private broadcaster Mediaset, which is controlled by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Sky Italia is a satellite broadcasting unit of News Corp.

