LONDON Pay-TV company Sky Plc said on Thursday that customers would be able to register for its new mobile phone service in Britain, its biggest market, from the end of the month.

Sky's mobile phone service, which will use Telefonica's British O2 network, is the last piece of the jigsaw needed to complete the "quad play" package of pay-TV, broadband, fixed line and mobile already offered by rivals BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk.

