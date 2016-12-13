Investor and advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci arrives at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Anthony Scaramucci, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, is planning the sale of SkyBridge Capital as he seeks a post within the new administration, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Scaramucci left Lehman Brothers in 2005 to start SkyBridge Capital.

Last month Scaramucci said in an interview that he was considering a position in the administration, but was "not jockeying for a job", Bloomberg reported.

SkyBridge declined to comment.

The investment firm's assets under management fell to roughly $7.5 billion (5.92 billion pounds) from $9.2 billion as of Jan. 31, according to the report. bloom.bg/2gWSUd1

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)