FRANKFURT Sky Deutschland said on Monday it had won the live broadcast rights in Germany for the UEFA Champions League football games until 2018, sending its shares to a five-year high.

The German pay-TV operator, which did not disclose financial details, said it would broadcast 146 games per season, including 128 exclusively.

Shares in Sky Deutschland, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, were up 4.5 percent at 8.07 euros (£6.74) at the top of the European media index.

The shares have almost doubled this year as Sky Deutschland continues to add new subscribers.

Last month, Rupert Murdoch's other European pay-TV group BSkyB lost the Champions League football rights to BT, sparking fears it may have to pay more for future content deals, including the next Premier League auction which is expected to be held in 2015 for the three seasons from 2016.

The Champion League football rights are a key asset for Sky Deutschland, which expects to end the current year with a positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), with further strong growth next year.

Earlier this year, Sky Deutschland's showing of the final Champions League games, including the first ever all-German final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, resulted in an 80 percent increase in the average audience to 5.52 million total viewers in Sky Deutschland's subscriber households.

