FRANKFURT A bigger-than-expected rise in new customers raised hopes that Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE was on the road to profitability as the German pay TV firm predicted a summer of sporting events would boost earnings this quarter and next.

Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the early 1990s, while Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O), its main shareholder, has invested about a billion euros in the business.

The group said on Tuesday it still expected to make a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year as the cost of its expansion outweighs the benefits from events like the Olympic Games and Euro 2012 soccer finals.

But a net rise of 73,000 subscribers in the first quarter lifted hopes it will meet its goal to significantly reduce losses this year and make a core operating profit in 2013. Analysts had forecast around 69,300 net new customers.

"We have the impression that the Sky business model is about to take off," said Harald Heider, analyst at DZ Bank, sticking to his "buy" recommendation on the stock.

At 11:35 a.m. British time, Sky Deutschland shares were up 6.6 percent at 2.065 euros, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the German midcap index .MDAXI.

The shares are up 47 percent this year, after the group retained the rights to German top league soccer, key to its business model.

Sky Deutschland, which has over 3 million subscribers, last month outbid Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and will pay 485.7 million euros per season for the rights.

In the first-quarter, the group's core operating loss narrowed to 40.6 million euros $52.1 million (32.4 million pounds) from 55.0 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' consensus forecast for a 37.5 million loss.

Finance chief Steve Tomsic said the second quarter had started well.

"Business is comparable to last year or even slightly better," he said on a conference call.

Sky Deutschland said its Premium HD product, which shows sports and other channels in High Definition, surpassed 1 million subscribers and that its monthly average revenue per user jumped to a record-high of 31.76 euros.

