Sky Deutschland headquarters, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Germany and Austria is pictured in Unterfoehring near Munich August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

File photo of a cameraman preparing to operate a Sky television camera behind the touch-line before a live broadcast of a German Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Files

Sky Deutschland headquarters, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Germany and Austria is pictured in Unterfoehring near Munich August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

File photo of Sky television camera and cameraman before the live broadcast of a German Bundesliga soccer match in Cologne August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

File photo of Sky television camera operator during a German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

FRANKFURT German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland gained more subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by German football triumphs.

Sky Deutschland added 47,900 customers to 3.45 million during the quarter, beating even the most optimistic expectation of 44,000 in a Reuters poll.

The media group said it benefited from the success of German football clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, which met in the final of the Champions League.

"With the outstanding performance of German teams throughout the competition, this year's UEFA Champions League season was the most successful ever on Sky," the company said in a statement.

The company, which is majority owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 36.8 million euros ($48.7 million).

That surpassed average expectations of 33.4 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 25.6 million euros to 37.3 million euros.

Its customers subscribed to more expensive products such as high-definition (HD) television and Sky Atlantic, which offers HBO hit-series such as "Game of Thrones" and "Boardwalk Empire".

This resulted in a 5 percent rise of average revenue per user (ARPU) to 33.74 euros from last year.

Sky Deutschland said it still expected to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, which it said would continue to grow strongly in the next year. ($1 = 0.7553 euros)

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Cowell)