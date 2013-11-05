Sky Deutschland headquarters, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Germany and Austria is pictured in Unterfoehring near Munich August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT Sky Deutschland's quarterly core profit beat expectations as the German pay-TV operator sold more products beyond its live football coverage, offsetting lower-than-expected new subscription numbers.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent to 29.2 million euros (24.7 million pounds), beating even the most optimistic estimate of 28.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said on Tuesday it signed up 76,000 new subscribers during the quarter, a key measure for investors to estimate when the broadcaster will make a net profit.

That was below average expectations of 81,500 in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates of four analysts ranging from 80,000-85,000.

Sky said its subscribers turned to its new services such as its Sky HD Fan Zone service and increasingly were watching shows on mobile devices, fuelling its subscription revenue which rose to 356.8 million euros from 306.6 million last year.

The company said it still expected to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, with further strong growth next year.

Sky Deutschland shares were indicated to open 4 percent higher.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Cowell)