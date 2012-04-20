LONDON British pharmaceutical company SkyePharma said on Friday its asthma therapy Flutiform had been recommended for approval by European regulators, sending its shares soaring.

Flutiform was referred to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last year after member states could not reach unanimous agreement on the drug, which will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's Advair and AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

A positive opinion from the EMA is usually rubber stamped by the European Commission in a couple of months.

Peter Grant, chief executive of the drug delivery specialist, welcomed the news.

"This is a strong endorsement of our capabilities in developing innovative and complex respiratory products like Flutiform," he said.

"It is also good news that we are now on track for a new treatment option to be available for many patients suffering from asthma across Europe."

Shares in SkyePharma, which has partnered Mundipharma in developing the drug, were 79 percent higher at 74 pence at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)