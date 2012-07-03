Britain's SkyePharma Plc SKP.L said its asthma therapy Flutiform got marketing approval from European regulators, sending its shares up 28 percent.

The European Commission's decision comes more than two months after the European Medicines Agency recommended the drug for approval.

"We look forward to launches across Europe in the second half of this year," SkyePharma Chief Executive Peter Grant said.

Flutiform is a combination of two commonly prescribed drugs to treat asthma, the corticosteroid fluticasone propionate and the beta-agonist formoterol fumarate, in a metered dose inhaler.

It will compete with GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) Advair and AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) Symbicort in the multi-billion dollar respiratory drugs market.

Shares in SkyePharma, which has partnered Mundipharma in developing the drug, were up at 102.4 pence at 1124 GMT. The company's stock was the top gainer on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)