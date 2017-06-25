FTSE snaps losing streak as oil bounces, banks rise
MILAN British shares rose on Monday, snapping four straight days of losses, as banks joined a broader European rally and a bounce in crude oil prices which buoyed energy firms.
WELLINGTON New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV (SKT.NZ) on Monday said it was terminating a sales agreement to buy Vodafone's (VOD.L) local unit, a deal the country's competition regulator had ruled against.
The two companies had been fighting the New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision to block the proposed NZ$1.3 billion (£743 million) deal in February, but said in a joint statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that they were also dropping their High Court appeal.
"SKY and Vodafone New Zealand will continue to work together to strengthen our commercial relationship for the benefit of the customers and the shareholders of our respective organisations," the firms said in the statement.
The regulator in February had rejected the transaction, citing concerns it would create a monopoly on premium sports content, though the firms filed a detailed appeal with the courts challenging that decision in May.
Sky's chief executive John Fellett told Reuters in an interview after the Commerce Commission's decision that he thought an appeal would take around a year, which some commentators pointed out could distract the firms from their core business for a long period.
NEW YORK Time Inc said Monday it will license its Fortune brand for stock indexes based on the Fortune 500 in a new partnership with Barclays PLC in an effort to diversify Time's revenue into the growing index-investing business.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp has told Toshiba Corp that it will not agree to a sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized memory chip unit to a preferred bidding consortium that includes rival chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.