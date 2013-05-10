'Bridges of Madison County' author Waller dies at age 77
NEW YORK Robert James Waller, author of the best-selling romantic novel "The Bridges of Madison County," has died at the age of 77, his literary agency said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Guitarist Jeff Hanneman of the seminal heavy metal band Slayer died of alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver, and not as a result of a flesh-eating bacteria, the remaining members of the U.S. band said.
Hanneman, a founder of the band, which was known for its fast tempo, dark themes and pounding drums, died last week at age 49 in Southern California after suffering liver failure.
The band issued the statement on Thursday clarifying the cause of Hanneman's death following speculation that necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating infection he believed he had contracted in 2011 through a spider bite, contributed to the "Raining Blood" guitarist's death.
"While he had his health struggles over the years, including the recent necrotizing fasciitis infection that devastated his well-being, Jeff and those close to him were not aware of the true extent of his liver condition until the last days of his life," the band said in a statement posted on its website.
The band said Hanneman was never on a list waiting for a liver transplant and his health had appeared to be improving recently as the band readied to work on a new album.
Slayer, which Hanneman founded with fellow guitarist Kerry King in the early 1980s, was known as one of the "big four" thrash metal groups of the decade, along with Anthrax, Megadeth and Metallica.
Hanneman wrote many of the best known songs, including "Angel of Death" on Slayer's landmark 1986 album "Reign of Blood."
LOS ANGELES The premiere date of HBO's medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones" was announced with fiery fanfare on Thursday, as a block of ice was melted live online to reveal the July 16 start of the new season.
