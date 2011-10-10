BRATISLAVA Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova threatened Monday to quit if her centre-right coalition does not reach agreement on a plan to expand a euro zone safety net to contain the currency bloc's debt crisis, a government source said.

Tiny Slovakia, along with even tinier Malta, are the last holdouts yet to vote to expand the size and scope of the European Financial Stability Facility under a deal reached in July to save the euro from its debt crisis. The plan must be approved by all 17 countries using the European single currency.

The measure is due to go up for a vote in Slovakia's parliament Tuesday. Talks among parties in Radicova's ruling coalition broke up Monday without agreement to pass it.

Approval has been held up by one of four members of Radicova's ruling coalition, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, which argues that Slovakia, the second poorest euro country, should not have to pay to save richer peers from debt.

A government source said Radicova had offered three options that would put her job on the line: to hold a confidence vote when the measure comes up Tuesday, to resign before Tuesday's vote, or to resign after if the vote fails. Coalition talks would resume Tuesday morning ahead of the afternoon vote.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's failed talks, Radicova did not explicitly mention a threat to resign, but indicated that she had a tough choice to make.

"Now it is about a responsible decision on how I will propose to coalition partners to proceed. I will make a responsible decision by morning," Radicova told reporters after Monday's inconclusive talks.

Radicova has vowed to push through the deal by October 14 even if she must seek support from the leftist opposition, a move that could topple the government and trigger a snap election.

With 21 of the coalition's 77 votes, SaS can prevent the government from winning a majority in the 150-seat house.

The leftist opposition Smer party supports widening the EFSF but has said it will not vote for it if the government is split and has demanded a cabinet shakeup in exchange for its ballots.

BACK-ROOM DEALING

The coalition parties have been engaged in intense back-room horse trading over the issue but have yet to find a solution.

According to government sources, Radicova extended a new offer to try to bridge the gap. Under the most recent offer, according to a document seen by Reuters, all funding for euro zone bailouts disbursed by the EFSF would be subject to approval by the Slovak government and a committee of its parliament.

A Slovak representative on the EFSF body would have to follow the cabinet's decision -- meaning Slovakia could oppose specific EFSF loans. But the proposal does not include a veto for individual ruling coalition parties, which SaS has demanded.

As Slovakia drags its heels, the crisis has picked up speed. Franco-Belgian bank Dexia agreed early Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees. The Greek central bank effectively nationalised a small bank Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said after talks late Sunday that they would unveil new measures in the coming weeks to solve the debt crisis, but gave few details.

Foreign Minister Mikulas Dzurinda, chairman of Radicova's Slovak Democratic and Christian Union (SKDU), said the EFSF plan must go through.

"We are convinced that the EFSF is inevitable to protect Europe, the euro zone and the deposits of our citizens," he said when arriving at the coalition meeting. "I think that SaS should find the strength to realise what is good for Slovakia. Today it is not about Greece, it is about all of us."

An opinion poll by the Polis agency showed Monday that Slovaks had begun to lean towards approving an expansion of the facility, which may put added pressure on SaS.

It showed 44.8 percent of Slovaks wanted the plan to go through, against 32.9 percent opposing it. That contrasted with some previous surveys showing Slovaks were evenly split.

SaS head Richard Sulik said his position had not changed, although he has said he is willing to negotiate up until Tuesday's vote.

All euro countries must give the green light to boost the EFSF's effective lending capacity to 440 billion euros ($594 billion), and allow it to buy states' debt, recapitalise banks facing solvency troubles and provide credit lines.

Radicova is likely to get EFSF approval through parliament eventually, even if it means the government's collapse. Parliament can vote on the EFSF plan repeatedly, so the possible failure of the vote Tuesday does not signal the end.

Political analyst Samuel Abraham said he believed Sulik would back down in the end to save the coalition, because the EFSF would in the end get approved anyway and SaS would face potential political oblivion in opposition.

"I think there will be a solution found where he will be able to save face," he said. Radicova has pledged to ratify the EFSF ahead of European leaders' summit originally planned for the upcoming weekend but pushed back Monday to October 23.

Once the EFSF is voted in, deputies must then also approve a package of domestic legislation to implement the deal -- an issue analysts say should not pose a problem once Radicova secures support either from SaS or the opposition.

(Writing by Jan Lopatka and Michael Winfrey; Editing by Peter Graff)