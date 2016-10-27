Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BRATISLAVA German carmaker Volkswagen(VOWG_p.DE) will invest 150 million euros ($163.67 million) to build a logistics centre near its assembly plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, the company said on Thursday.
The logistics centre will be opened in 2017 and an external partner will run it, the company said.
Volkswagen exports almost all of the vehicles it makes in the Slovak factory. It produces Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Volkswagen up!, Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii, SKODA Citigo and bodies for Porsche Cayenne at its Slovak plant. It will also launch a Porsche Cayenne assembly line next year.
Slovakia, the world's biggest per-capita car producer, is also home to Kia (000270.KS) and Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) plants and a new Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] plant is expected to come online in 2018.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Susan Thomas)
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.