PRAGUE Slovakia plans to overhaul its public administration to save 700 million euros (554 million pounds) by 2016, equivalent to about 1 percent of current gross domestic product, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday, as the government strives to balance its books in the coming years.

Slovakia is projected to be the fastest-growing economy in the euro zone this year, expanding by 1.8 percent according to a European Commission forecast, and helped by growth in car production, but the centre-left government is falling behind on reaching its deficit targets.

It has already announced a series of tax hikes that will mainly hit large companies and banks but still needs to find billions in revenue and spending cuts if it is to balance its book in the mid-term, although it has no firm timeframe.

"All specialised functions of the state administration will be abolished on the local level," Fico told a news conference in Bratislava, in which he outlined the cost-cutting plan.

"We believe this reform will find support from the public. It will be a tough fight to push ahead with this type of state administration because bureaucratic customs are hard to change."

Interior Minister Robert Kalinak said the plan would cut government spending by 50 million euros next year, by 300 million euros in 2016 and by 700 million overall over for the period.

Slovakia, which posted solid economic growth of 0.7 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, had aimed to cut its budget deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product next year, from 4.6 percent this year, but now sees a deficit of 3.7 percent in 2013.

Fico's Smer party won an outright majority in parliament in an election in March this year, giving it a strong mandate to push ahead with budget-balancing steps.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Susan Fenton)