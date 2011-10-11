BRATISLAVA The deputy leader of Slovakia's largest opposition party, Smer, said on Tuesday he was confident the country would ratify a deal to expand the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund as soon as possible despite the expected failure of a vote on the measure later on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has tied the vote to a confidence motion on her cabinet, and she is likely to lose the ballot because one of her coalition partners is against it.

Smer has repeatedly said it was in favour of ratifying the plan to give the EFSF euro rescue fund more powers, but would do so only if there is a government reshuffle or an early election.

"We are confident that the EFSF expansion will be approved as soon as possible," Smer Deputy Chairman Peter Kazimir told Reuters.

(Reporting by Michael Winfrey)