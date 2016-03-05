BRATISLAVA Slovak leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party won the country's parliamentary election on Saturday with 27.3 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll on TV Markiza.

The poll showed Smer was on course to win the most votes but lose its parliamentary majority, and will need to seek partners to form a ruling coalition.

The poll by the Focus agency among 20,000 voters showed as many as nine parties stood a chance of winning seats, which may complicate forming a majority.

