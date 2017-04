BRATISLAVA Slovakia's leftist Smer party will try to form a new government after Saturday's election in which it won the most votes but fell short of an overall majority, Smer leader and Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.

Fico said the results, which brought at least eight parties to parliament, were "very complicated" and building a cabinet would take some time.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kim Coghill)