BRATISLAVA Slovakia's fragmented centre-right opposition hopes its calls for a strong crackdown on corruption will help propel it to power in a March 5 parliamentary election despite the ruling leftists' strong lead in opinion polls.

Radoslav Prochazka, leader of the main centre-right party, said he wanted to shift the focus of the debate to living standards and away from Europe's migrant crisis, where Prime Minister Robert Fico's tough stance appeals to voters.

Slovakia ranks 50th among 168 countries in Transparency International's 2015 corruption perception index and is among the seven worst-performing nations in the 28-member European Union.

"We need at least one example of a successful criminal prosecution that will make a politician literally pay back the money lost in shady contracts," Prochazka, 43, told Reuters in an interview cleared for publication on Monday.

The Yale-educated lawyer said he wanted to ban firms of unknown ownership, a frequent source of suspicions of graft, from winning government deals.

Prochazka said graft stifled the proper functioning of the state. The country of 5.4 million has enjoyed solid economic growth, but unemployment is still high at 10.6 percent.

Citing the success of anti-graft campaigns in some other former communist EU member states, Prochazka said: "If Romania can do it, so can we."

Romanian prosecutors have launched high-profile graft investigations, including against ex-prime minister Victor Ponta. An anti-graft campaign has also brought electoral dividends for the party of businessman Andrej Babis in the Czech Republic, Slovakia's neighbour.

Opinion polls put Prochazka's centrist Siet party, contesting its first election, in second place, on about 14 percent, but still far behind Fico's Smer, which has about 41 percent.

"SURPRISES"

Prochazka, who will need to pull together a host of small opposition parties to oust Fico, remains undaunted by the challenge for his party, created after the implosion of the previous main centre-right group amid unproven graft suspicions.

"Elections bring surprises. We are trying for such a surprise at the expense of the ruling party," Prochazka said.

Centre-right parties cooperated to oust leftist prime minister Vladimir Meciar in 1998 and Fico in 2010. That looks less likely now as some opposition parties such as the mildly nationalist Slovak National Party look more likely to join Smer.

Pledging to cut red tape for businesses and reduce taxes for families, Prochazka criticised government handouts such as free train passes for students and pensioners or coupons for poor families for holidays at state-owned hotels.

However, Prochazka was cautious about challenging Smer's anti-immigration rhetoric, which has proven popular in Roman Catholic Slovakia as large numbers of mostly Muslim migrants arrive in Europe fleeing wars and poverty.

"I understand the fear of global expansion of Islam to Europe. Mass migration is linked to security risks," said Prochazka, adding: "But Slovaks are more worried about their living standards than about migrants."

