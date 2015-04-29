PRAGUE The head of Italian energy group Enel said on Wednesday there were many possible solutions to the future ownership of its Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne, including selling the Slovak state a part of its holding or bringing in new shareholder.

Enel has sought to sell its entire 66 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne to private bidders but has run into opposition from the Slovak state, which controls the remaining 34 percent and has clashed with the Italian group over an unfinished nuclear power plant.

Chief Executive Francesco Starace said the company would talk with the Slovak govenrment and the two shareholders would make a joint decision on the way forward.

He said Enel was strongly committed to finishing the Mochovce power plant and that he would meet with Slovak Prime Robert Fico again in June after holding talks with him in the Slovak capital on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Jan Lopatka)