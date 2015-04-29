BRATISLAVA Slovakia will start talks with Enel (ENEI.MI) on raising the state's stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

The move will be an obstacle to the Italian group's plan to sell its entire 66 percent stake to a private bidder.

Enel has put the sale of its Slovenske Elektrarne stake at the heart of a disposal plan to cut debt.

But is has run into strong oppostion from the Slovak state, which is the remaining 34 percent stakeholder in the utility and has battled with its co-owner over a nuclear power plant expansion facing delays and cost overruns.

"Our aim is to gain a majority in Slovenske Elektrarne, be the majority owner, and at the same time have management control, otherwise it does not make sense," Fico said after talks with Enel Chief Executive Francesco Starace in the Slovak capital that he described as "constructive".

Fico told reporters on Wednesday he would meet with the company in Rome in June.

Starace was due to speak separately later on Wednesday.

Fico has said he would "actively obstruct" the sale of the entire 66 percent stake because he feared it could delay the completion of two new units at Mochovce nuclear power plant.

He said on Wednesday he wanted Enel to keep responsibility for the plant's completion, whch was possible if the shareholders reshuuiffled their holdings.

"Even if there are changes in relations inside Slovenske Elektrarne and somebody gains majority, it is possible under strictly defined conditions and sanctions that the shareholder who may be in the minority position has full responsibility for the completion of units 3 and 4 (at Mochovce)," Fico said.

"It can be done and Enel itself is receptive to such a solution for the future."

Enel has already set a deadline of May 9 for binding bids for its entire stake and could receive three offers, according to sources: Czech utility EPH, Finnish utility Fortum FUM1V.HE and a Hungarian group comprising MOL's MOLB.BU Slovak unit Slovnaft and Hungary's state-owned MVM Group.

