Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a news conference at the Slovak government building in Bratislava, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico will run in the country's presidential election next year, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.

The president is the central European country's head of state but holds less day-to-day executive power than the prime minister.

Fico's victory in the direct presidential election, to be held by mid-2014, would force a reshuffle of the cabinet. Fico's Smer party holds a majority in parliament.

