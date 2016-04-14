Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
BRATISLAVA Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will stay in hospital for observation until Friday morning after undergoing an unscheduled heart examination following chest pains, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Fico postponed a visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday.
He had cancelled an appearance at a court hearing on Tuesday for health reasons, though he attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and presented the new cabinet's agenda without any visible health problems.
On Thursday morning, he was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases after suffering chest pains.
"Examinations did not confirm a heart attack," spokeswoman Dobroslava Krajacicova said. She added Fico's family did not wish to reveal further details.
She said the prime minister had complained of pain and pressure in the chest. He made his own way to the hospital rather than call an ambulance.
She said Fico was conscious and communicative but would remain in hospital overnight.
Fico, 51 is a regular jogger and plays football. He has a history of spinal problems and sports-related injuries but no known heart issues.
He was appointed prime minister for the third time last month following an election won by his leftist Smer party.
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.