Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives at the EU-Turkey summit in Brussel, Belgium, at which the EU will seek Turkish help to slow the influx of migrants into southeastern Europe, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRATISLAVA Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's leftist party is on course to win the March general election easily but may lack the votes to continue ruling alone, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The Polis poll for the SITA newswire gave the ruling Smer party 41 percent, well ahead of the next closest party, the newcomer centrist party Siet, led by former presidential candidate and Fico's biggest challenger, Radoslav Prochazka.

Smer's polling was just shy of the 44.4 percent of the vote it garnered in the 2012 election that enabled the party to rule alone for the first time since Slovakia's independence in 1993.

If election took place in January, Smer would secure 70 seats, losing majority in the 150-member parliament, the Polis poll said.

The Siet party was steady with 13.8 percent support.

The anti-immigration Slovak National Party fell slightly over the last poll in December to 7.9 percent from 8.2 percent to take over the third spot.

The party was in coalition with Smer between 2006-2010 and analysts see the two likely teaming up again.

Fico has made immigration a key element of his campaign for the March 5 vote and his government has filed a lawsuit against the European Commission's plan for mandatory quotas to share out 120,000 asylum seekers among the EU's 28 member states.

The government has also taken advantage of the economic recovery to cement its popularity by welfare spending while keeping the budget deficit within EU rules.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by Louies Heavens)