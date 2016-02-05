BRATISLAVA Slovakia's ruling leftists are slowly losing support a month before a parliamentary election and will likely not reach the outright majority it currently enjoys, a second opinion poll in a row showed on Friday.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer party scored 36.3 percent in the poll by the Focus agency released late on Thursday. That put Smer far ahead of its rivals but it has lost one percentage point in each of the past two months.

The survey shows Smer would win 66 seats in the 150-seat parliament in the March 5 vote, and a coalition with the nationalist SNS party, its most likely ally, would have 79 seats.

The newcomer centrist party Siet, which has sought to establish itself as the main opposition force, polled 13 percent after 13.2 percent a month ago.

A strong result for Siet and other centre-right and ethnic Hungarian parties could lead to either a wider coalition led by

Smer, a grand coalition of Siet with Smer or a wide coalition of

opposition parties that would eject Smer from power.

The make-up of parliament remains uncertain, however, given

that several parties have been polling close to the 5 percent

threshold for winning seats.

The result shows the same trend as a separate poll by polling agency MVK, which reported on Thursday support for Smer fell to 32.1 percent from 40.0 percent in October.

SUPPORT FOR SLOVAK PARTIES (PCT)

DATE INSTITUTE Smer Siet KDH Most SNS OLaNO SaS Feb '16 Focus 36.3 13.0 7.1 7.7 7.3 6.4 5.5

Feb '16 MVK 32.1 14.6 8.2 6.0 10.1 5.9 3.4

Jan '16 Focus 37.0 13.2 7.0 7.0 7.2 6.1 5.1

Jan '16 Polis 41.0 13.8 6.0 8.0 7.9 6.0 4.2

Jan '16 MVK 34.5 14.7 8.6 6.5 10.1 5.0 3.4

Dec '15 Focus 38.4 13.4 7.4 6.6 6.3 6.4 5.3

Dec '15 Polis 40.0 13.0 7.1 8.9 8.2 6.0 4.0

Nov '15 Focus 39.0 12.9 7.7 7.0 6.0 6.6 5.2

Nov '15 Polis 40.1 12.6 7.7 7.8 8.5 6.6 4.0

Nov '15 MVK 36.0 14.9 10.1 6.7 6.8 6.6 3.7

Oct '15 Focus 39.1 12.6 7.1 7.3 6.1 6.7 5.2

Oct '15 Polis 38.5 12.4 7.6 7.7 8.0 6.8 4.7

Oct '15 MVK 40.0 8.3 10.8 6.9 7.6 4.3 3.7

----------------------------------------------------------------

March 2012 election 44.4 --- 8.8 6.9 4.6 8.6 5.88

NOTE: The Focus poll was conducted between Jan. 22 and Jan. 31 among 1,009 Slovaks.

The parties are:

- Smer-Social Democracy - left wing, socially conservative

- Siet - centrist, conservative

- Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) - centre-right, socially

conservative

- Most-Hid - centrist, ethnic Hungarian

- The Slovak National Party (SNS) - nationalist

- Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) -

centrist, socially conservative

- SaS - liberal, euro-sceptic

(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova)