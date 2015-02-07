A voter casts his ballot during a referendum to maintain a ban on same-sex marriage, in the village of Vinicne February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Members of the local electoral committee wait for voters during a referendum to maintain a ban on same-sex marriage, in the village of Vinicne February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Gay couple Dusan Veselovsky (R), 39, and Libor Marko, 25, pose for a photo in their apartment on the day of a referendum that aims to maintain a ban on same-sex marriage, in Bratislava February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

PRAGUE Slovak conservatives most likely failed to cement a ban on gay marriages and child adoptions in a referendum on Saturday because the vote failed to attract the minimum 50 percent of voters necessary to make it valid, partial results showed.

Votes counted from 50.5 percent of the central European country's electoral districts showed turnout at just 19.28 percent, the statistics office said, far from the legal limit and below expectations.

The EU member does not allow gay marriages or civil unions, nor adoptions by same-sex couples. The grassroots conservative movement that backed the referendum sought to strengthen those bans through a popular vote that would make it more difficult to change the legislation in the future.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Dan Grebler)