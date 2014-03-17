LJUBLJANA Slovenia's 'bad bank' needs about six more months to assess the value of the soured loans it was set up to ringfence before it can start trying to sell them, a senior official at the bank told Reuters on Monday.

The DUTB bad bank was set up a year ago as part of a plan that has enabled Slovenia to avoid seeking an international bailout. CEO Chris Gwilliam said he was in no rush to sell the assets although investors have already shown interest in them.

"We are still bringing the assets in, we have not yet looked sensibly at their value," Gwilliam said in an interview, adding that DUTB expected to have a good idea about the value of the assets "in six months' time".

The bad bank will take over a total of 4.5 billion euros (3.7 billion pounds) of bad loans in exchange for government-guaranteed bonds worth 1.6 billion euros.

Gwilliam said the process of choosing the loans to be transferred and determining their transfer value was decided by the Slovenian authorities and the European Commission, to be implemented by the DUTB.

"We have received approaches from a number of different types of investors but ... we are still in the set-up phase," said Gwilliam.

"There is no rush to sell. We can't really rush to sell something (when) we do not know what it is yet," he added.

The two largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Nova KBM (NKBM), started transferring bad loans to DUTB in December but the third-largest lender, Abanka Vipa, is still awaiting European Commission approval for its transfers.

"We're supposed to complete this (bad loans transfer) by the end of April ... We are trying to push it through so that there are no delays," Gwilliam said.

He said the bank would issue another bond before the completion of the bad loan transfers, following a December issue worth 1 billion euros. He gave no details of the new issue.

Fitch rating agency said on Friday the asset quality of Slovenian banks was still at risk despite the transfer of non-performing loans.

Top lender NLB said earlier in March that bad loans still accounted for 20 to 25 percent of its total loans.

Gwilliam could not explain why local banks had not transferred more loans to the bad bank.

In December, Slovenia pumped 3.3 billion euros into banks that had accumulated some 8 billion euros of bad loans through years of reckless lending followed by recession.

The government hopes the 34-billion euro economy, largely driven by exports, will return to growth this year after shrinking for three years.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)